Aging in the Gorge meets Jan. 9

The next Aging in the Gorge Alliance / Alianza de la Tercera Edad meeting is planned for Monday, Jan. 9 from 5:15-7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Down Manor dining room, Hood River. Dinner will be included.

Organizers are asking the public to complete a survey before the meeting — planned attendance not necessary — to plan for the coming year.

“In order to have the most fruitful conversation possible together about the AGA's priorities in 2017, it would be really helpful to collect some of your ideas in advance,” said Tina Castañares, one of the group’s founding members, in an email.

“This is true even if you can't come to the meeting. Indeed, this is the only way to ‘hear your voice’ on these basic questions, if we can't hear from you in person.”

Castañares will compile the responses, which will be kept anonymous unless the writer wishes to be attributed. Visit www. surveymonkey.com/r/AGA-FUTURE to complete the survey by Jan. 5.