Church News: Service schedules announced for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Alliance

Hood River Alliance Church, 2650 Montello Ave., will hold three Christmas Eve candlelight services, at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Nursery care provided for infants up to age 3 at the first two services. For more information, call 541-386-2812 or visit hoodriveralliance.org.

Faith Bible

Faith Bible Church, 1889 Belmont, will hold a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m., and a Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m.

Nazarene

Hood River Church of the Nazarene, 2168 Belmont Drive, will hold Christmas Eve services at 6 p.m. and Christmas Day services at 10:45 a.m.

Immanuel Lutheran

Rev. Jeff Mueller of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ninth and State, invites the community to a Christmas Eve candlelight service beginning at 7 p.m., which will blend “meaningful and lasting traditions with a relevant, joy-filled life message,” said Mueller. Christmas “goodie bags” will be given to all children.

Christmas Day worship begins at 10 a.m. “Please join us! Immanuel Lutheran Church wishes all of you a truly merry Christmas,” he said.

Riverside

Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ, Fourth and State, invites community members to join in the following Advent and Christmas events:

Dec. 24 — Candlelight Christmas Eve services at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. At 6 p.m., children are invited to bring a favorite stuffed creature to place at the manger. At 8 p.m., music will be provided by Diana Beterbide and the Riverside Chancel Choir.

Bring in gloves, socks or cold weather gear for the Riverside Giving Tree. All items will support those who are homeless. For more information, call 541-386-1412 or riversideucc.com.

Shepherd of the Valley

Sheppard of the Valley Bible Church, 1631 Eighth St., will hold a Christmas Eve service beginning at 5 p.m.

Spirit of Grace

Spirit of Grace Church, 1140 Tucker Road, will have a traditional candlelight service with carols at 7 p.m. and a 9 p.m. contemplative service, both on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. Christmas Day service is at 10 a.m.

St. Mary’s

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont, will hold Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services as follows:

Dec. 24: 5:30 p.m., children’s English Mass; 8 p.m., Spanish Mass and rosary; 10 p.m., “Midnight” Mass (yes, at 10 p.m.).

Dec. 25: 8 a.m. Spanish Mass; 10 a.m. English Mass; 1 p.m. Spanish Mass.

Tucker Road Baptist

Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1055 Tucker, will hold a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. and a Christmas morning service at 10:30 a.m. There will be no Sunday school.

Valley Christian

Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, invites friends and the community to Christmas services as follows. For more information, call 541-386-2608 or visit hoodrivervalleychristianchurch.com.

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve service, 7:30 p.m. With children, carols, candlelight and communion.

Dec. 25 — Christmas Day service, 10:15 a.m. caroling, 10:30 a.m. worship.

Vineyard

Vineyard Christian Fellowship of Hood River, 508 Ninth St., will hold its Christmas Eve Candlelight Service beginning at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Wy’east

Wy’east Community Church — the brown church in Odell, 3422 Odell Highway — is hosting a Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24. The service has previously been held at the Pine Grove Methodist Church. All are invited to come and celebrate the story of the Christ child and sing Christmas hymns. For more information, contact Pastor Tim Willis, 541-993-6777.