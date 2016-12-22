Eagles blow out the Bruins

It wasn’t on the original schedule, but with all the games that have been canceled due to the winter weather that has hit the Gorge the past couple weeks, HRV basketball teams were grateful for a chance to compete against the Columbia Bruins on Wednesday, and even happier at the end of the contests. The girls whooped the Bruins 63-21 and the boys defeated Columbia 63-48.

Girls

For the second game in a row, the Eagles (3-3) outscored their opponents by at least 30 points. What made Wednesday’s score against the Bruins even more remarkable was how long it took for HRV to get that far ahead of Columbia.

Neither team’s offense had much going for them early in the contest at Vannet Court Wednesday evening. While HRV was able to pull ahead by a few points, the Bruins (1-3) were hanging around and were keeping things a little too close for comfort. The Eagles looked sluggish and had managed 18 points by the half while Columbia trailed with 13.

It wasn’t a poor effort, but it wasn’t good enough for Assistant Coach Jaci Duft, who took over head coaching duties last night, as Head Coach Donnie Herneisen had escaped the cold and went to Hawaii, according to Athletic Director Emeritus Keith Bassham (Herneisen had already scheduled vacation when the Columbia game was added to the schedule). Duft, neé Bryant, is a 2011 HRV alum and was a standout athlete on the HRV girls basketball team earlier in the decade. She saw that her players needed some inspiration.

“They might’ve gotten a little pep in their step when I yelled at them a little bit, telling them they looked a little bit tired out there, but yeah, I think it was just telling them to focus and get their head in the game,” Duft said. “I said we wanted to kick (Columbia’s) butt and I think that got them fired up.”

Duft would be wise to remember that pep talk, because the Eagles started the second half on fire, harassing Columbia and forcing turnovers left and right while pounding the paint and hitting their own shots, outscoring the Bruins 23-4 in the third quarter to essentially put the game away. HRV started the fourth quarter the same and only let up in the final two minutes of play when Duft shouted at her players to hold the ball and stop shooting. In the final 16 minutes of play, the Eagles outscored their opponents 45-7.

The win was a team effort, with every athlete seeing playing time and scoring in the game. Hannah McNerney and Bailey Frazier led the team with 11 points each while Haylee Baker and Abby Kinoshita had productive nights as well with eight points apiece.

HRV still has two more games for the month of December (a Dec. 28 contest at the 2-1 Stevenson Bulldogs and a Dec. 29 home game with 6-1 Liberty Eagles at 4:45 p.m.), but the team has already matched last year’s total wins. And while some of those have come at the hands of some struggling programs, HRV’s win against Columbia was a significant departure from when the two teams met last year and HRV only defeated the Bruins by four.

“It’s awesome,” Duft said of the team’s record. “I think the girls this year have chosen to be a team and really push the extra step, especially on defense. I think their defensive game is getting up there, which is good.”

Boys

Like the girls, the boys (3-3) had a slow start against Columbia (2-3), although they could at least us the excuse of coming off a back-to-back with 3A Riverside — a team they beat 43-26. Columbia sunk a three to open up the action at Vannet Court, but HRV answered with an 8-0 run. The Bruins responded with a run of their own, picking off HRV passes or forcing turnovers, which they parlayed into points. At the end of eight minutes, the two teams were deadlocked at 12-12.

Columbia grabbed its first lead of the game early in the second quarter, draining a shot beyond the arc to go up 17-14. But again, neither team could string enough shots from the field to get a run going. Again, at the end of the second quarter, the teams were knotted at 22-22.

HRV Head Coach Christopher Dirks noted that his team “looked flat on offense” and had difficulty picking off Columbia’s passes. He decided to make an adjustment.

“I think that this group of kids has had drilled in their head for a long time to just run, take quick shots, be aggressive and I think going back to that zone press was a little bit more comfortable for them so they could get out and run a little bit, they could get out and do some different things,” he explained.

The Eagles started to grind and chip away at Columbia, eking out a seven-point lead at the end of the third, then went on a 13-0 run to start the fourth quarter, building a 20-point lead to all but slam the door on the Bruins. Columbia didn’t score a single point until more than half the quarter was gone and by then, it was too late.

Dakota Kurahara had a double-double with a team high 15 points and 11 rebound and JJ Mears was right behind with 14 points. Jonah Tactay also had a good night with eight points and six rebounds.

The win was the second in a row for HRV and was the first time the team had won back-to-back games since the 2014-15 season. The team will look to keep the streak alive Dec. 27 when they travel to McMinnville (5-1).