Goodies to Go

Bonnie Taylor, left, talks with volunteer Darlene Daggett as she picks up her orders of holiday breads and cookies from the Fresh Start Culinary Program. Volunteer Cordelia Shea was also there, helping program Director Kathy Watson and Pastry Chef Rainbow Trosper in the inaugural collaboration between Fresh Start and Columbia Center for the Arts. Insitu made grants to five local non-profits to use the arts center for fundraising efforts as part of the center’s Partner Program. Watson said Wednesday the supplies were likely to sell out, based on response by customers with pre-orders and walk-ins at the center. Proceeds support the culinary program, based at Riverside Community Church.