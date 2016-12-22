Honorary Fire Crew

Firefighters Diego Vaca, left, and Kip Miller, right, welcome Finbar O’Donoghue, right, and his friends Jackson Bullock, left, Van Aiken and Jenner Baumhackl, aboard a Hood River Fire Engine for a special ride to school at May Street Elementary last month. It was Finbar’s reward as one of five winners of the fire department’s inaugural fire prevention poster contest, organized by Miller and interim Chief Leonard Damian. Each winner will be picked up at home and driven to school with three friends. Finbar, in the assigned seat of crew captain, donned headsets and rolled through downtown before the firefighters delivered them to school.