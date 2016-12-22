Jan. 7 workshop focuses on grief recovery basics

On Jan. 7 beginning at 10 a.m., Laura Jack will present a workshop centered upon grief and the holidays.

The workshop will focus on examining what you’ve been taught about loss, exploring beliefs about grief, new tools to begin moving forward with hope, and learning to be compassionate toward ourselves and others in the New Year.

Jack says, “The holidays can be magical and they can also be painful. Getting out of routine, being around family, and being involved in tradition can bring up a lot of emotion, particularly when you have experienced loss (recent or long ago). Now that we are in the New Year, it can be a time for reflection and new beginnings.”

For more information about Jack, visit www.laurajack.com/tag/grief-counseling-laura-jack.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.