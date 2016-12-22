Letters to the Editor for Dec. 24

CASA seeks funding

Holidays are a time for home and family, but for too many kids in the Gorge, home is foster care. Columbia Gorge CASA is a local nonprofit that trains and supports community volunteers to advocate for the needs and well-being of kids in foster care. If you plan on making a tax deductible year-end donation, CASA welcomes your support. This past year, 61 volunteers stood by and advocated for 140 children going through one of the most traumatic times of their lives.

Thanks to a generous matching grant from the Providence Community Benefit Fund, all donations received by the end of the year, up to $6,000, will be doubled. With support from the Gorge community, CASA can continue to support our communities most vulnerable kids. Thank you!

Susan Erickson,

Executive Director

Columbia Gorge CASA

www.gorgecasa.org

Drugs cause problems

I think using drugs is a problem because they distract you while you drive and you can crash and die. Drugs can also cause problems with your family.



Marco Medrano

Wy’east Middle School

Health Media Club

Message approved

From the cafeteria of Wy’east Middle School, I came to the conclusion that drugs are bad for you due to many reasons. To begin with, using drugs can result in bad grades and it limits future opportunities. What is more devastating than losing your family to a mishap from drugs? Using drugs can cause many types of cancer and health problems. Instead of going the wrong way, go the right way by playing sports, being active outdoors, and going to events that help you gain social skills. I’m Omar Escobedo from Wy’east Middle School Health Media Club and I approve this message.



Omar Escobedo

Parkdale

Drugs are bad

In my opinion drugs are bad because you can die or get sick from cancer. I know drugs can affect you because two people in my family died from smoking and drinking. They both died last year in 2015. One died in Mexico and the other in Mosier.

Laura Magaña

Wy’east Health Media Club