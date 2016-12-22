Meeting Santa

Second-grader Nolan Buel finds presents as names are called by his dad, Brandon Buel, during last week’s annual Hood River Rotary holiday luncheon, with students from Westside Elementary, at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn Gorge Room. The December event has students eat lunch with Rotarians and then enjoy a visit with Santa, who delivers Rotarians’ gifts. Above, one youngster approaches the stage, her expression suggesting she realizes that, yes, it really is her turn to meet Santa Claus. To greet the Big Elf, Rotarians and students raised a rousing “Jingle Bells” to generate enough power to Santa’s cell phone so that his GPS could find the Gorge Room.