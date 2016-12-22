Mt. Hood National Forest seeks outfitter guides to serve youth, underrepresented groups this winter

The Mt. Hood National Forest will be accepting proposals for new outfitter guide temporary use permits during the open season from Jan. 1 through March 1. This “open season” is a period when prospective outfitter guides may apply for a permit that authorizes commercial operations in the forest. Only complete proposals submitted by qualified proponents during the open season will be reviewed.

Temporary use permits are short-term, non-renewable authorizations for outfitter guide use that are granted in increments of 50 service days for up to a maximum of 200 service days in a continuous 180-day period.



There will be a total of 10 outfitter guide temporary use permits available for 2017: Five for operating on the Clackamas River and five for operating on the rest of the forest. The Mt. Hood National Forest is committed to connecting kids with nature and partnering with organizations who provide quality outdoor opportunities. For each group of five permits, three are reserved for those outfitter guides who primarily serve youth or other underrepresented groups. If there are more applicants than permits available, a lottery will be used to allocate the permits.

For more information on the application process, commercial operations on the national forest, or for application forms, visit the website at www. fs.usda.gov/detail/ mthood/passes-permits/event-commercial/?cid =stelprdb5338687. For specific questions, contact Nathan Fletcher, Special Uses Realty Specialist, at nathanfletcher@fs.fed.us or 503-668-1640.