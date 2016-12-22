OSP Log Book: ‘Your Tax Dollars At Wo –‘

From Oregon State Police, selected recent reports:

Dec. 22 – Interstate 84, Mile post 66 west-bound: A truck “was still traveling in the fast lane when it lost control on the icy road surface. The truck slid across both lanes of travel, across the Koberg Rest Area on ramp and off the road and collided with a ‘Your Tax Dollars At Work’ sign.”

Trooper reported, “It knocked the sign over and damaged the sign post. It also pushed over approximately 10 feet of fencing. Reporting driver said the truck was traveling 60 MPH. He said he had just passed the CMV. He said he lost control on the ice and slid off the road.

Dec. 22 – Interstate 84, Gilliam County, from five people of a vehicle on Interstate 84 “driving all over the road.”

The trooper reported, “Everyone was concerned that the driver was falling asleep or very intoxicated and likely to hurt himself or others. We located the vehicle and confirmed it was unable to maintain its lane. The driver performed field sobriety tests, but was not impaired by alcohol or a controlled substance. He admitted he was very tired. The driver had only slept for 2 hours after a long drive from Springfield to Walla Walla the day before. The driver was drinking energy drinks, smoking cigarettes and driving with the window down in freezing temperatures in an effort to try and stay awake. The driver was cited for careless driving and taken to a local motel to get some sleep.”

Dec. 21 – Interstate 84, MP 139, Gilliam County: “An off duty police officer observed a vehicle “all over the road, crossing lines in both lanes and not using turn signals.” The vehicle was also fluctuating speeds from 70 to 84 mph. Trooper: “I got behind the vehicle and although it did drift right and jerk back, stayed in its lane and used its turn signals. The driver (Jaime Ricoprado, Rialo, Calif.) was not impaired, not tired and let me search his phones. Other than having Facebook open, he had no reason for his poor driving other than his alignment being off and the vehicle pulling to the right. The driver was issued a citation for not having an Oregon Driver’s License.”