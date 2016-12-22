0

PARCEL-EBRATIONS

Patrons line up, and a U.S. Postal Service employee works the window for parcel pickups, Tuesday at the Hood River Post Office.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
Patrons line up, and a U.S. Postal Service employee works the window for parcel pickups, Tuesday at the Hood River Post Office.

By Kirby Neumann-Rea

As of Thursday, December 22, 2016

Patrons line up, and a U.S. Postal Service employee works the window for parcel pickups, Tuesday at the Hood River Post Office. This was a week of long lines at the post office, and the time to get a package anywhere in time for Christmas is long past. Remember that mail will be delivered Dec. 24 but not on Monday, Dec. 26, a federal holiday.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)