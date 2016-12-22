PARCEL-EBRATIONS

Patrons line up, and a U.S. Postal Service employee works the window for parcel pickups, Tuesday at the Hood River Post Office. This was a week of long lines at the post office, and the time to get a package anywhere in time for Christmas is long past. Remember that mail will be delivered Dec. 24 but not on Monday, Dec. 26, a federal holiday.
