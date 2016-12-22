Parkdale students bring cheer to Hood River Care Center

Parkdale Elementary School students worked on a special service project the week of Dec. 12 — creating gift bags for Hood River Care Center residents.

Each class completed an art project or craft, and 24 bags were assembled containing a multitude of items, including a calendar, wall art, snowflake ornament, a decorative candle holder, jelly fish décor and several other items.

The Parkdale parent-teacher group organized the project for the first time three years ago, and hopes to continue the now yearly tradition to emphasize the value of giving to others.

Colleen Williams, the activities director at Hood River Care Center, came to the school on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 16 to accept the gift bags. In return, she gave each classroom a thank you note created by residents.

The school’s self-managers were selected to present the gift bags to Williams; each student introduced themselves and explained the project each class had completed.