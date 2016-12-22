What to do for Winter Break

Wednesdays through December — Pokemon Club, 4-5 p.m. at Hood River Hobbies. Ages 7-13; $5. Registration and parent check-in required. Bring a deck. Learn to play, battle with friends. More at info@ hoodriverhobbies.com.

Sundays through December — Magic the Gathering, 1-2:30 p.m. at Hood River Hobbies. Ages: 9-14. Supervised kids only. Bring a deck. Learn to play, battle with friends. More at info@hoodriverhobbies.com.

Through Dec. 28 — The Polar Express train ride, Mt. Hood Railroad, check mthoodrr.com for availability. (Fare is $47 adult, $37 children aged 2-12.) Many excursions are sold out; no trains Dec. 25-27.

Dec. 27-30 — Winter Matinees at the Hood River Library. Come watch a popular family movie in the newly upgraded theater. Shows start at 2 p.m. and include “Muppets Most Wanted,” “Jungle Book 2016,” “Secret Life of Pets,” and “Kubo and the Two Strings.”

Dec. 28 — A Very Whovian Holiday, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Dr. Who Christmas special in the Storybook Theater; for teens 12 and up. Holiday treats and time traveling fun. Free; more at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverli-brary.org, or hoodriverlibrary.org.

Dec. 28-30 — Holiday Hoops Camp, with instructor Cody Kunigel and friends, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Westside Elementary, $55; learn fundamentals and hear guest speakers. For grades 3-8, sign up with Community Education, call 541-386-2055.

Dec. 30 — Lego Club, noon at Parkdale Library. Bring the imagination and they’ll provide the Legos! Free mini figure.

Dec. 31 — Gorge Rocket Club Building Class, 10:30 a.m. at Hood River Hobbies. Launch will take place at Westside at 1 p.m. For more info or to enroll, contact info @hoodriverhobbies.com, Community Ed or Gorgerocketclub.com.