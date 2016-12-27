Death notices for Dec. 28: Vernon Pipe, Sr., Thea Dean, John Breede, Josephine Barry, Michael Killian, William Danner, and Geraldine Gabriel

Vernon Pipe, Sr.
Vernon Thomas Pipe Sr., age 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 23, 2016, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Thea Dean
Thea Elizabeth Dean, age 58, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 23, 2016, at home.
John Breede
John Breede, age 76, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 25, 2015, at home. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Josephine Barry
Josephine M. Barry, age 83, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 25, 2016, at home.
Michael Killian
Michael Killian, age 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 25, 2016, at home. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
William Danner
William Danner passed away Dec. 24, 2016, in Milwaukie, Oregon. William was born May 2, 1919, and was 97 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
Geraldine Gabriel
Geraldine A. “Gerry” Gabriel passed away Dec. 27, 2016, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Geraldine was born April 12, 1944, and was 72 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
