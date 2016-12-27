Service announcements for Dec. 28: Ofelia Ponce and Helen Bailey

Ofelia Ponce

Ofelia Ponce died Dec. 25, 2016, at Providence Medical Center of Portland, Ore., surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 18, 1953, and was 63.



Services are planned as follows: a time for friends to visit family and view, 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, and funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 at River of Life Assembly, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River.

Visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Helen Bailey

Helen Nadine Bailey passed away Dec. 25, 2016, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital with family by her side. She was born March 9, 1935, and was 81 years of age at the time of her passing.



Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A full life story will follow in a later edition. Visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.