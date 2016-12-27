Bid on unique art benefit by Dec. 31

The community has three days to bid on a painting for a unique non-profit benefit that is itself a unique piece of artwork.

An untitled, three-by-three canvas by artists April Donovan, Amarett Jans and Christine Fisher can be seen at Dog River Coffee on Oak. Anyone may enter a bid to take home the painting, with the deadline of Dec. 31.

Proceeds will be evenly split between three local groups: the women’s shelter and outreach program Helping Hands Against Violence, the environmental education and watchdog group Columbia Riverkeeper, and the Save Tilly Jane project, which supports the care and restoration of the historic structure near Cooper Spur.

The work blends imagery incorporated by each artist including a historic photo of a Mount Hood Climb and topographical points including glaciers and streams on Mount Hood, the Columbia River itself, and two ropes forming a pair of linked hands. The three artists took turns, with Donovan starting the painting and passing it on to Jans and Fisher.

“It was a really interesting project because you don’t know what is going to happen to it,” Donovan said. “We were all really excited to see how it turned out.”

At last check, Tuesday morning, the bidding stands at $270.