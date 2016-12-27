‘A Community of Music 2.0’ concert Jan. 15

The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association is proud to present “A Community of Music 2.0” on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. The concert continues the tradition of combining CGOA’s Jazz Collective Big Band with other notable community musical ensembles.

This year, the concert will include local favorites The Hapa Hillbillies. Bandleader Ben Bonham describes the Hapas as “a mix of English and Hawaiian words, traditional vocal harmonies, Hawaiian instruments but played with jazz stylings.” The versatile acoustic musicians cover an enormous range of styles.

The Jazz Collective Big Band consists of amateur and professional jazz musicians from the Gorge and Portland playing some of the best big band charts from just about every era of jazz.

Tickets for the concert are $10 at the door. The performance will be at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. More information is available at gorgeorchestra.org.