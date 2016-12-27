Entertainment Update for Dec. 28

Soul Street at White Buffalo

The Soul Street duo performs at the White Buffalo Thursday, Dec. 29, at 6 p.m. Featuring Dan Boller (keys) and Jose Maya (drums), they describe their music as "greasy blues and jazz grooves." The White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro. 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Ben Bonham at Stave and Stone

Coming up at Stave and Stone:

Dec. 28 — Ben Bonham Blues Trio, 7-9 p.m.

Dec. 30 — June Bug Boys, 7-10 p.m.

Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.

New Year’s Eve music planner

• New Years Eve with Alonzo Garbonzo, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Solera Brewery. No minors permitted after 7 p.m.

• New Years Eve with the Underwood Jazz Society at the Columbia Gorge Hotel, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

• Willy & Nelson with blues, rock and country at CEBU Lounge Best Western, 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Karaoke at Thirteen-O-One

Calling all singers: Karaoke at Thirteen-O-One happens every Saturday from 7-11 p.m. with Sharon Olson. Bring any of your CDs and come and enjoy the fun! Thirteen -O-One Steak & Spirits Sports Bar, 1301 Belmont Ave., Hood River; 541-386-1774.

Pale Ales at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Kay Floria — Friday, Dec. 30, 6-9 p.m.

Kay Floria plays keyboard and sings blues, ballads and jazzy tunes. Her style is reminiscent of the women blues artists from the ‘40s and ‘50s.



The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

‘Tinsel and Tails’ rescheduled

Matthew Frost, Jason Barringer and Josh Barringer will play a piano trio arrangement of “Ukrainian Bell Carol” in the “Tinsel and Tails” concert on Dec. 29. The recent foul weather had forced the rescheduling of the benefit for Adopt-A-Dog. Performances will be at Riverside Community Church, Fourth and State street beginning at 7 p.m. with admission by donation. Human treats will be available following the concert.

