Hood River Art Club exhibit

The Hood River Art Club is exhibiting works by members this month at the Hood River Library during regular library hours. Coming in January, the club will hold a show at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital through the month of March.

The art club meets every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in M1, Hood River Alliance Church, located on Montello and Rand. Meetings are open to the public, and all levels and mediums are welcome. Bring a project, lunch, supplies and $1 for coffee. The club is on hiatus now, but will be back beginning Jan. 5.

Members are Bob Conner, Debbie Crooke, Kathy Duval, Frank Gage, Joanne Gage, Aileen Hopkins, Irene Jonas, Chuck Kliesh, Gail Kliesh, Frances Lavoie, Heather Marlow, Lois Neufeldt, Carolyn Peyton, Dell Rhodes, Pat Toy and Joyce Uczen.

For more information, visit www. hoodriverartclub.com, the group’s Facebook page, or email HoodRiverArtClub@yahoo.com.