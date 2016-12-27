Kegler's Corner: Rock 'N Rollers win

Despite our fearsome weather, we’re upon mid-season in league action at Hood River’s 10-pin palace, Orchard Lanes. Congratulations are in order for the Rock N Rollers quartet, who won the first half of the Wednesday afternoon senior mixed Colts and Fillies League. Starring on that stellar crew are Nanci Sayler, Tom Culp, Ross Bluestone and Lyle Sayler.

With only one week left in the first half, team SOS has a 3.5-point lead in the Thursday afternoon senior mixed Lads and Lassies League. And, with two weeks to go in the first half of the Thursday County league, team Mt. Adams Wishful Thinking also has a 3.5-point lead.

Four of our classy keglers starred in leagues last week and were separated by only five pins. Leading the parade was John Fuller, who had the sticks dancing in the aisles in the Monday night Industrial League. Without a doubt, John has the coolest bowling shoes in town and they sure helped him do the old soft shoe on lanes one and two, where he rolled a nifty scratch 204 game and beat his average by 107 pins for the night’s work — the best performance by all bowlers in league action last week.

Hood River’s illustrious man about town, Ray Sollman, also had quite a week on the lanes, as he topped his average by 105 pins in the Colts and Fillies. The younger brother of the famous Barker boys notched a lofty scratch 673 set last week in the hot-shot Wednesday evening Fraternal League. Ma Barker’s son, Court, finished the outing 103 sticks over his average. Dad and teammate, the most excited bowler in town, Casey, had a mighty at-bat, rolling a nasty scratch 270 game, but his son prevailed this time, taking series honors among the two intimidating combatants. First-timer Daniel Wolf really made a name for himself in the Industrial, where he posted a deft scratch 218 game and he ended up 102 pins over his average. If you do that again, Daniel, we may have to cry wolf! Good bowling, everybody!

League reports

(high scratch scores):

Monday evening Industrial League: Randy Nieto: 650 series; Kevin Harris: 235 game.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers League: Nancy Asai: 527 series; Bernie Keys: 190 game.

Tuesday Nite Mixed League: Patrick Olson: 259, 242 games and 693 series: Mark Chabotte: 268, 242 games and 660 series; Shaiyan Brittle: 201 game and 544 series; Nancy Asai: 202 game.

Wednesday afternoon Colts and Fillies League: Mick Sherrell: 214 game and 579 series; Verna Smith: 474 series; Ken Kramer: 211 game; Bucky Klantchnek: 209 game; Len Hickman: 207 game; Steve Nance: 203 game; Esther Yarnell: 193 game.

Wednesday evening Fraternal League: Jeff Miller: 244, 236 games and 692 series; Lynn Spellman: 257 game and 679 series; Court Barker: 246, 236 games and 673 series; Casey Barker: 270 game and 650 series; Ciena Brittle: 186 game and 546 series; Ted Rosenberg: 236 game; Patrick Olson: 235 game.

Thursday afternoon Lads and Lassies League: Len Allen: 538 series; Joyce Hert: 206 game and 534 series; Jim Block: 202 game.

Thursday County League: Rod Pratt: 244, 218 games and 630 series; Nina Kruckenberg: 175 game and 495 series; Cy Cannon: 224 game.