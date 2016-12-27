Sports briefs for Dec. 28

Jessica DeHart takes the gold at WWCTOC
Jessica DeHart, a 2015 Hood River Valley High School alum, brought home a gold medal from th Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions in Rocklin, Calif., earlier this month, dominating the 116-pound weight class. DeHart, who was a standout wrestler for HRV is currently a sophomore at Eastern Oregon University.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment