Try Galore Jared, or rainbow skeet shooting in the luminous abyss

The end of the year brought a downheaval, but I stayed upcast and uphearted. I had the whole year since the last column, and all this to think about:

• Raymond Carver: “Prowess is not to be confused with grace.”

• “West of expected: challenging convention and thinking in new ways,” says the ad: “expected” is to the east? What’s at north and south? Assumed and accepted?

• Google may be wrong, but I looked it up and I can’t believe it: Never in the history of rock-n-roll has there been a band with the very cool name “The Top Downs.”

• Meanwhile, I was relieved to know there is a band called “The Household Names.” They’re from Texas — of course. Didn’t you know that?

• What might have been the best line all year on the NPR program “Wait Wait, Don’t Tell Me” news quiz: “So you said there’s a bluegrass band at a pizza parlor? So it’s DiGiorno and not Deliverance?”

• What has the travel trailer known as “R Pod, Forest River, Hood River edition” got to do with Hood River?

• In 2009, Ned O. said “Tiger Woods will be back.” Sure enough, Mr. Woods (now sporting a tightly-trimmed bad-ass beard) promised he’d return to professional golf by December, which he did with mixed results. Golf mag editors had to cancel their Christmas vacations!

• Did anyone go faster from wunderkind to washed up as fast as Tiger? Runners-up: Justin Bieber and Marco Rubio.

• Bumper sticker of the year: “Slow Down: You’re Not on the Mainland.”

This well-worn decal was on a Washington-plated car seen in Hood River. Phrase comes from Hawaiian parlance, but shouldn’t we all treat driving like we’re Not on the Mainland?

Also, I read on the Googler that it’s a song title from the island band The North.

Which is south of accepted, remember?

• It would make my year to learn that somewhere there exists a place called “Rainbow Skeet Club.”

• My favorite real athlete names from 2016: Jet Toner, Skyler Flatten, Deommodore Lenoir, DeFonta Love

• When traveling orphans take a wrong turn, is that wayfarer waif errors?

• That pun is way-fer thin.

• “No one writes letters anymore,” so is 2017 the last year of the SASE?

• Do you even know what an SASE is? (Self-Addressed Stamped Envelope.)

• Photo of donuts and Dutch Bros. atop a car reminds us of one of TRUTHs (Totally Reliable Universal Tangible Hints):

TRUTH: The only way — ONLY way — to make sure you don’t set your coffee and donuts down on top of the car and drive off with latte and maple bars flying, is this: Repeat “coffee-and-donuts-coffee-and-donuts-coffee- …” until you reach back up and put it safely inside. Same with “laptop-laptop-laptop-laptop …” or “briefcase-briefcase-briefcase” and “babycarrier-babycarrier-babycarrier …” You know, in case you ever do something like that …

• Add to the list of redundant expressions: pre-authorized.

• Also, folks, the word is “regardless.” Please don’t say “irregardless.” Hearing it makes me feel ir-ritated.

‘Maggy and Monte, Ruff in Peace.’

• Same with “I could care less.” No, you could not — that’s the point. You “COULDN’T care less.”

Whatever …

• I know a guy who grew up on a road tougher than any: Fierce St.

• One of the more surprising things I learned this year is that a herd of bison, managed by the State of Utah, lives on one of the islands in the Great Salt Lake, and that another such herd inhabits one of California’s Catalina Islands. There’s talk of moving them, but I say they’re part of history: let bison be bygones.

• Writer Mark Helprin understands both beauty and sense of place as well as any writer. Witness these descriptions from his book “Refiner’s Fire”:

“He looked through his white-framed windows into a green and humid landscape suggestive of a badly managed terrarium” … and:

“… a cool mountain range (where) the trees were mainly evergreen, their disciplined quills as neat as a good hardware store …”

• Best way to judge a film is to sit in the very front row, and if you forget you had to sit there, you know it’s good.

• Here’s a front row phrase: “It’s die dog or eat the hatchet.” My favorite single phrase of 2016. (Saw it in a movie that took place in the 1930s.) I think it means “you gotta do what you gotta do.”

• When a news announcer says, “Stocks are trading higher this morning,” it sounds like something they just SAY. I wonder — higher than what?

• Probably nothing would happen beyond a hangover, but who would be willing to chance mixing Angry Orchard cider and Fever Tree soda?

• My French traveling companion and his Citroen are always up for a trip. His name? Gaston Reddy-DuGeau.

• What do you call people who follow you into a steam bath? (Saunatourage.) What do you call a bunch of palm tree groupies? (Frondterage.) What do you call all your fellow Chinese food-loving friends? (Wontontourage.)

• Forgive my word play, but it’s nothing compared to my smartphone autocorrect. Two examples:

I typed, erroneously, “sleigbells” and the choices were libels, speedballs, and Seibel’s. Sure, Seibel’s: the insurance technology company or the pub in Burtsonsville, Md.? Comes up all the time.

I ran together the words trulyappreciated and it gave me “Try galore Jared.” Yeah, as if “Try galore Jared” is ever going to appear in any sentence, anytime, anywhere.

• You know when football coaches, players or commentators say something like, “He’s gonna help this football team …”? Baseball and basketball commentators never refer to a “baseball team” or “basketball team,” but in football it is always football-this, football-that. “He is a special football player …” As if we need reminding what sport we are talking about.

• Mystery of modern sports: you know those visors — I call them “half hats” — that football coaches love to wear?

Why is it you never see any spectators wearing them?

• It hit me one day late this year: whenever I’m asked to picture a person’s face I have trouble — even with my own mother’s. Oh, but that was always still images. Then I tried video — and it worked!

• Every few months they forecast galactic rocks striking earth, but it hardly ever happens: meteor-wrongs.

• Guy thought he was really, really, funny but we all just said he was low-larious.

• Who, me?

• You hear RVs called “land yachts.” But no one ever calls a yacht a “water RV.”

• So those signs that tell people not to park in the lot (like the one in Hood River News)? “Violators will be towed at owner’s expense.”

What it should say is this: “Violators will be towed at violator’s expense.” (‘Cause a guy could do that with a RENTAL car and argue, “I’m not the owner!”)

• Sign at Dirty Fingers: “I didn’t get where I am today by worrying how I’d feel tonight.” — Ron White

• While we’re at the world’s least-thirsty bike repair shop, we mourn the passing of Monte, the sweet Labrador. A shop dog like no other.

Same with Maggy the therapy dog from Providence. To both gentle souls, I say, “Ruff in Peace.”

• Hey, let’s revisit Dirty Fingers’ exquisite house rules:

Internet shoppers will be charged double/We reserve the right to tell it like it is/Don’t buy your bike where you buy your peanut butter.

• I think the best thing anyone said about technology was by Adlai Stevenson in the 1950s. He was truly prescient, no matter how you listen to your personal device:

“Technology, while adding daily to our physical ease, throws daily another loop of fine wire around our souls.”

• Then, on the topic of social media, I heard Scott Simon say on NPR in November: “Modern technology has provided us with a window to the world but how many of us just use it as an echo chamber?”

• Was this the best saying ever from Buster, the Ninth and State Street Bear? From October: “Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever did.”

• Did Bob Dylan deserve the Nobel for Literature? You tell me:

“Gentlemen, he said/

I don’t need your organization, I’ve shined your shoes/

I’ve moved your mountains and marked your cards/

But Eden is burning, either getting ready for elimination

Or else your hearts must have the courage for the changing of the guards.”

(Changing of the Guards, 1978)

“Paradise, sacrifice, mortality, reality/

But the magician is quicker and his game/

Is much thicker than blood and blacker than ink/

And there’s no time to think/

Anger and jealousy’s all that he sells us/

He’s content when you’re under his thumb/

Madmen oppose him but your kindness throws him/

To survive it you play deaf and dumb.”

And …

“Bullets can harm you and death can disarm you/

But no, you will not be deceived/

Stripped of all virtue as you crawl through the dirt/

You can give but you cannot receive/

No time to choose when the truth must die/

No time to lose or say goodbye,/

No time to prepare for the victim that’s there,

No time to suffer or blink/

And no time to think.”

(No Time to Think, 1978)

• “Luminous Abyss” — Monet biographer Gustave Geffroy’s phrase for the Impressionist painter’s garden at Givenchy.

• Think of this come Eastertime: It is surprising that Christians stop at “Good.” This is Jesus and the Resurrection we’re talking about, right? Why not call it “Great Friday”?

• My favorite typo of the year that was not my own: at a youth livestock event, a prize belt buckle for best young female swine was imprinted “Breeding Guilt.”

• Last year, I said that “some high school kids, born around Y2K, have taken to spelling our current years 2k15 and 2k16.” I said at the time that we never got around to that important matter of resolving that little question, everyone was asking, c.1999-2000: What would we call the next decade?

We never settled on a name for 2000-2010! Did we? The Oughts? Whoever says THAT? But no one ever talks about the past anymore ... “We just accumulate,” Joe Jackson sang.

• And now, on the cusp o’ 2017, we’re well over halfway through the new decade, what do we call this 10-year period, 2011-20?

Here at the end of 2k16, my nominations:

• 2’eens

• Decade 2.0

• The Warming

Or shall we just chuck it in and make the inevitable call?

• The TrumpTimes.