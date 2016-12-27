What’s closed For New Year’s?

Sunday is New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 2, is a federal holiday. Most government offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.

Here is a list of openings, closures and scheduling changes. See updates at www.hoodrivernews.com.

Mail will be delivered Saturday, Dec. 31, but there will be no mail delivery on Jan. 1-2

Hood River and Cascade Locks city offices — Closed Monday, Jan. 2

Hood River County offices — Closed Monday, Jan. 2

The Ports of Hood River and Cascade Locks — Closed Monday, Jan. 2

Hood River County School District and Horizon Christian School are on vacation through Jan. 2

Hood River Library branches are closed Sunday and Monday

Hood River Aquatic Center will be closed Saturday and Sunday

Hood River Garbage Service: Regular service on Monday; Transfer Station closed Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.

Hood River News offices will be closed Jan. 2

NOTE: The Saturday edition of Hood River News will be published on Dec. 30, in advance of the holiday.