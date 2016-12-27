What’s closed For New Year’s?

Sunday is New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 2, is a federal holiday. Most government offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.
Here is a list of openings, closures and scheduling changes. See updates at www.hoodrivernews.com.
- Mail will be delivered Saturday, Dec. 31, but there will be no mail delivery on Jan. 1-2
- Hood River and Cascade Locks city offices — Closed Monday, Jan. 2
- Hood River County offices — Closed Monday, Jan. 2
- The Ports of Hood River and Cascade Locks — Closed Monday, Jan. 2
- Hood River County School District and Horizon Christian School are on vacation through Jan. 2
- Hood River Library branches are closed Sunday and Monday
- Hood River Aquatic Center will be closed Saturday and Sunday
- Hood River Garbage Service: Regular service on Monday; Transfer Station closed Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.
- Hood River News offices will be closed Jan. 2
NOTE: The Saturday edition of Hood River News will be published on Dec. 30, in advance of the holiday.
