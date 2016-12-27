Winning Windows 2016

Lucy Gorman, owner of Lucy’s Flowers on Oak Street, stands in front of her winning storefront display. The Hood River Chamber of Commerce team of judges last week gave Gorman top honors in the annual window display contest, a yearly holiday effort recognizing chamber members’ efforts to dress up their windows in holiday themes. Mike Glover, chamber executive director, said Gorman’s décor “really stood out” for the judges. Gorman said, “My theme was just to truly celebrate the holidays.” She will receive a bundle of prizes from other chamber businesses. Most downtown merchants’ holiday décor, along with the street lighting, will remain in place through New Year’s.