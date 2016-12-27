Yesteryears: Golfers take advantage of unusually good weather in 1946

1916 — 100 years ago

There are 50 more school children in the county than a year ago, according to the school census, which has just been completed. The total last year was 2,095 and the increase is about three percent. The greatest increase occurred in the Barrett District. As a result, it becomes a second-class district, the only one in the county besides Hood River. The school children in the Barrett District have increased during the year from 196 to 216. The chief difference comes with the change is that the voting qualifications for school elections will alter. In a third-class district, all heads of families may vote, whether property owners or not. In a second-class district, a voter’s name must appear on the assessment roll.

VERBATIM: Merry Christmas With 1926 drawing rapidly to a close, we can look back over its 12 months as they have passed in this community and we find in them much that we will wish to remember, but very little we will want to forget. The Christmas season of 1926 brings to us a record of 12 months of community peace, of community good will, of community prosperity, and an increased community hope for the dawning year of 1927. During 1926 we have enjoyed our neighbors, our friends; we have laughed with them in their hours of merriment, and we have grieved with them in their bereavements and consoled them as best we might. This is as it should be. It is such things that the spirit of Christmas teaches us. It is the lesson brought to us by the Man of Galilee nineteen hundred and twenty-six years ago. During 1926 we have grown better individually and collectively; we have evinced a greater degree of tolerance, of human kindness, of love and faith, than in any previous year, and this is but an evidence of the increasing betterment of our race. With a backward glance over the records of 1926 we find every good reason for believing the Christmas season is to be the best we have ever enjoyed. We know that those blessings, faith, hope, love peace, that were brought to the race with the dawn of the Christian era, are with us today in greater degree than ever before. We know we will receive a greater number of hearty Christmas greetings, a greater number of friendly smiles, and what comes to us will come to each and every individual in our community, including our Merry Christmas to each and every one. The Publishers. — Hood River News, December 24, 1926

1926 — 90 years ago

The wretched condition of the city streets for the past week was naturally a subject for comment at the Tuesday Forum meeting of the Lunch Club at the Waukoma (sic) Hotel this week. Hugh G. Ball suggested that, in view of the situation which had arisen, it might be wise for the forum to approach the city council with a request that provision be made as early as possible for a budgetary item for the purchase of equipment to clear the streets of snow immediately after a storm. He said the contrast between the county roads and the city streets was very striking and did not reflect any credit on the city. Before the storm had ended, the county roadmaster had his crews out with scrapers and motoring was safe in any part of the valley, whereas motoring on the city streets and especially on the hill roads was distinctly hazardous.

1936 — 80 years ago

One of the busiest places in Hood River for the past several days was the post office, where, according to Postmaster McLucas, all records for outgoing mail have been broken. In former years, from 8,000 to 10,000 pieces of first class mail were handled daily around Christmas time, but during the past week, two day records are 18,000 and 15,000, respectively. Outgoing packages, too, have been far in excess of any previous year, and have averaged 300 sacks a day. So heavy was the package movement, that Lofts’ truck carrying mail made three or four trips to each train.

1946 — 70 years ago

A number of residents who found themselves free of Christmas preparations last Sunday decided to play a round or two at the golf course at Oak Grove and found the weather entirely to their liking. However, each one who thought his own idea of passing a few pleasant hours at the golf course was original knew better on arrival, for there was an unusually large crowd of golfers out for this season of the year. Other groups spent the morning out in the timbered areas looking for Christmas trees and a strenuous few decided to take hikes into the hills and found it not difficult to work up a sweat. Several fruit growers who had young trees on hand decided it would be better for these trees if they were planted, rather than spending the rest of the winter heeled in.

1956 — 60 years ago

Revised plans for the addition to Memorial Hospital have been approved and are expected to be ready for release to contractors late next month, reports Administrator Glen Howell. Call for bids is tentatively planned for Feb. 16 and preliminary estimates by Hill-Burton Federal Aid Engineers indicate the cost will be within the $450,000 available funds. The low bid of $882,931 was turned down in July and the plan for construction revised. The new plans include approximately 19,000 square feet and the previously planned two surgeries. The new plans, however, call for reduction of eight beds in the original plans.

1966 — 50 years ago

Soggy snow drew the blame for ruining the Christmas Day for a dozen or more power crewmen here. Snow weighted power lines down, then snapped free to cause outages that caused problems until Christmas evening. “We were all back in service by 7 p.m. Christmas evening,” said PP&L Manager C.E. Filbin. But he said some of the main feeder lines were out of service between four and seven hours before the crews could get them patched up. A main line to Parkdale was knocked out by a tree and became tangled in the lines. Later, snow weighted the line down and flipped lines together causing another outage.

1976 — 40 years ago

Can you believe it? America’s Bicentennial year fades away with this week. The fanfare building up to 1976 makes it seem somehow improper that this time in American history has almost slipped away in what feels like no more than a moment. But when you take it day by day, the impact of 1976 shows it was an important time for Hood River County. It was the year when the energetic museum boosters finally found a home for material that has been “orphaned” since it was squeezed out of the courthouse because of space shortages. It was the year when more fruit came off Hood River valley trees than ever before. And it was the year for the beginning of the end of address confusion in Hood River County.

1986 — 30 years ago

Every year in a community’s history deserves a tag, and for Hood River County, 1986 will go down as a positive year — one in which the community saw more upbeat than negative news. What were the top stories? This year many of them fit more comfortably into categories rather than individual stories. At the top of the list was “building and development.” Notable on that list was the Diamond complex and Waucoma Center, but they were not alone. It was in 1986 that the redevelopment of Wasco Street dovetailed with work on the Waucoma Center, former Plant H storage for Diamond, and before the end of the year, United Telephone was moving in to the third (Industrial Street level) floor of that spectacular building.

1996 — 20 years ago

The surprise storm that gave Hood River a white day-after-Christmas kept dumping snow Friday — and more was expected this weekend. Nearly a foot of snow had fallen as of 9 a.m. Friday as part of a storm that paralyzed much of Portland and the Columbia Gorge with snow, ice and sleet. No power outages were reported in Hood River County on Friday morning. Eastbound lanes of I-84, blocked in east Multnomah County by heavy ice and a freak snow-slide most of Thursday, was reopened to traffic Friday morning. The snow helped push December’s total precipitation to almost 12 inches, a new record.

2006 — 10 years ago

Hood River County might have just received its last $1.7 million annual check from the federal government — about half of its road maintenance budget. “We have three options: cut expenses, generate additional revenue or meet somewhere in between,” said Dave Meriwether, county administrator. He said the county is looking at all of the different budget scenarios that could occur if Congress does not reauthorize the money. The funding is intended to offset the loss of timber harvests in national forests due to environmental regulations.

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, news staff writer