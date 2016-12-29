Death Notices for Dec. 31: Elizabeth Cutshall, Geraldine Gabriel and Ronald Holter

Elizabeth Cutshall

Elizabeth K. Cutshall passed away Dec. 27, 2016, at McLoughlin Memory Care in Oregon City with family by her side. Elizabeth was born Jan. 20, 1922, and was 94 at the time of her passing.

Services are pending at this time and arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A full life story will follow in a later edition. Visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Geraldine Gabriel

Geraldine A. “Gerri” Gabriel passed away Dec. 27, 2016, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Geraldine was born April 12, 1944, and was 72 years of age at the time of her passing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center.

Ronald Holter

Ronald Raymond Holter of Goldendale, Wash., passed away Dec. 27, 2016, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center of The Dalles. Ronald was born Dec. 2, 1932, and was 84 at the time of his passing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center.