Service Announcement for Dec. 31: Wayne Campbell

Wayne Campbell

Wayne H. Campbell passed away Dec. 17, 2016, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Oregon. Wayne was born Oct. 29, 1928, and was 88 years of age at the time of his passing.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. at Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall, 1619 Tucker Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.