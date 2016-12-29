Three hospitalized in Cascade Locks crash

Three people were sent to a Portland hospital after a crash on Interstate 84 near Cascade Locks Thursday afternoon, Oregon State Police reported.

One occupant suffered serious injuries, authorities said.

The driver, 18-year-old Madeline Hanel of Parkdale, and an unidentified passenger sustained minor injuries.

A second passenger, also unnamed in a police news release, suffered serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to a hospital.

Police have not yet identified the two passengers, OSP said this afternoon.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, at about 1 p.m., OSP Troopers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash westbound on I-84 near milepost 44.

The vehicle, a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, had crashed into the center concrete barrier while traveling along a curve, crossed both lanes of the interstate and crashed through the guardrail and down a wooded ravine. The force of the crash caused “significant” guardrail damage and sheared a large tree off at the base where it came to rest on top of the Trailblazer. It ground to an uncontrolled stop on the driver's side, facing eastbound.

Before OSP arrived on scene, a local Cascade Locks resident, Ken Davis, 37, heard the crash and was first to arrive. He helped Hanel and the rear passenger get out of the car. He also attempted to extract the right-front passenger who was trapped in the Trailblazer.

While Davis was waiting for emergency responders, the Trailblazer caught on fire and Davis was able to put it out with fire extinguishers he acquired from passing drivers.

Hanel and the passenger from the backseat were transported by ground ambulance to a Portland area hospital for minor injuries. The second passenger, who was in the right-front seat, was transported by helicopter to a Portland hospital for serious injuries.

Early investigation by police showed that speed was a contributing factor in this crash. OSP was still on scene around 4 p.m., and the slow lane of I-84 was blocked to assist in the removal of the vehicle and the crash investigation.

OSP was assisted by Cascade Locks Fire Department, Skamania County Ambulance and Oregon Department of Transportation.