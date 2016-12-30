2016: year in review

January to June

Two turbulent local elections and an oil train wreck in Mosier forged the defining moments of 2016.

We now look back at a year’s worth of conflicts, disasters, and triumphs in our community.

In the first half of 2016, a countywide vote hamstrung a proposed Nestlé water bottling plant, two high profile murder cases were resolved, Hood River County School District targeted school facility needs with a successful capital bond, and the community united in a vigil in the wake of a reported hate crime.

— Patrick Mulvihill and Trisha Walker, News staff writers

JANUARY

The new year began with the news that Wendy Hildreth, 48, of Hood River, had been found dead on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2015, just north of Family Man Staging Area. Her death was ruled a murder-suicide, as deputies reported that her estranged husband, Michael Hildreth, 58, also of Hood River, had also been found dead on Dec. 29 of an apparent suicide.

The Malheur National Wildlife Refuge occupation began Jan. 2, and turned into a 41-day saga that pulled in law enforcement from all areas of the state to serve as backup, including Hood River County Sheriff Matt English. Paul Crowley also did a stint in Harney County, filling in for the single circuit court judge for Grant and Harney counties.

UPDATE: On Oct. 27, seven of defendants in the occupation were found not guilty of conspiracy to impede federal officers and possession of firearms in a federal facility by a jury.

Hood River gained a new park property on the waterfront Jan. 11, a 2.5-acre parcel on the south shore of the Nichols boat basin in front of Hampton Inn, then under construction. A settlement between Friends of the Hood River Waterfront and Naito Development gave Columbia Riverkeeper a conservation easement over the area, accepted by the Urban Renewal Agency.

UPDATE: Now called Nichols Natural Area, restoration of the basin began this summer to transform the former boat works into a riverside park for wildlife (and eventually the public) to enjoy.

The month ended with the Schneider brothers Donald and Michael, both of Parkdale, pleading guilty to killing their childhood friend, Jason Muschaweck, in 2014. Michael, then 28, was sentenced to 25 years to life for murder, and Donald, then 23, to 20 years for manslaughter and 19 months for burglary. A third brother, Peter, also of Parkdale, was initially accused of burglary and theft, and was released on reduced bail. He was later rearrested in January for bringing knives to court.

FEBRUARY

Hood River County School District adopted a resolution to place a 20-year, $57 million bond measure on the May 17 ballot for building improvements and expansions, including replacing May Street Elementary on the same site.

UPDATE: On Sept. 13, the school district closed on the sale of $57.2 million voter-supported bonds to investors, who purchased the bonds at a premium. Additional funds from the bond sale will provide the district a cushion to ensure all bond projects are completed as promised.

Hood River County Planning Commission conditionally approved a proposed 20-lot housing subdivision on Belmont and Avalon, but developers of the Barrel Springs project were met with utility challenges on the property resting just outside of the city limits.

UPDATE: Two developers, including the Barrel Springs proponent, have sent annexation requests to the city to extend utility service to their developments. A neighborhood meeting on the proposal is set for Jan. 12 at city hall, with hearings scheduled in February.

Oregon Department of Transportation joined the Port of Hood River’s mission to make the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge part of the National Highway System. Agencies successfully rallied for the bridge to become part of Highway 35, and the national highway grid, which put the aging steel structure one step closer to getting grant funding for a $250 million-plus replacement.

Oregon lawmakers approved landmark minimum wage legislation that imposes gradual increases over six years. Currently at $9.75, minimum wage will climb to $13.50 in smaller cities like those in Hood River and Wasco counties by 2022. Hood River’s state representatives, Mark Johnson and Chuck Thomsen, fought against the bill’s passage.

The Oregon House and Senate passed legislation to designate March 28 as Minoru Yasui Day, chosen for the day Yasui purposely violated a military curfew to protest Executive Order 9066 (the same order that would later lead to the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II).

UPDATE: Gov. Kate Brown signed the legislation into law in March with members of Yasui’s family and students from Hood River Middle School, who had advocated for Yasui’s receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, awarded in late 2015.

MARCH

Hood River Police began investigating the assault of Venerable Kozen Sampson of Trout Lake, Wash., at 12th and Eugene, on Feb. 29 as a hate crime. As he was exiting his vehicle, Sampson was approached by a man who yelled at him and kicked the car door into him. Sampson said the assailant said, “F-ing Muslim” and left the scene. Sampson, a Buddhist Monk, sustained injuries to his face from the attack. The community showed its support of Sampson with a March 11 candlelight vigil at Overlook Park.

UPDATE: Police were unable to identify the suspect, and no charges have been brought forward.

The Renewal Workshop, a startup business owned by Nicole Bassett of Hood River and Jeff Denby from the California Bay area, plans to open up shop at the Port of Cascade Locks repairing, repurposing and reselling outdoor clothing from major companies that has been returned, damaged or otherwise unsalable, thus keeping them from the landfill.

UPDATE: By August, The Renewal Workshop had become Cascade Locks’ newest business venture, with a factory designed to manage 10,000 pieces at a time.

Spoke and Sail, Hood River’s new cidery set to open on the Heights March 10, was informed March 7 by Full Sail Brewing Co. that they had legal trademark rights to the word “sail” and the new business faced a lawsuit if it did not immediately remove the word from its signage, materials and all communications.

UPDATE: Spoke and Sail opened without a name, but was later rechristened Slopeswell, as it is now known.

APRIL

“Down goes Expo,” read a photo caption as excavator jaws ripped down the Expo Center at the Hood River Waterfront. The event center, previously owned by the Port of Hood River, was sold and destroyed to make way for a commercial/industrial building with various tenants, built by Key Development Corp.

A scenic nature park at Punchbowl Falls passed into Hood River County’s hands. Western Rivers Conservancy, a Portland conservation non-profit, transferred the 103-acre property at the confluence of the East and West Fork Hood River, near Dee, to the county in April. The deal was made possible by a $470,000 state parks grant.

Cascade Locks City Council goes on the record against “Water Protection Measure,” 14-55, which seeks to block large scale water bottling plants like Nestlé’s. (Advocacy groups introduced the measure in 2015, gathering 1,600 signatures to qualify for the ballot.)

By passing a resolution on April 11, the city officially opposed 14-55 as a “direct threat to the city’s home rule” and what it termed a damaging blow to its economic future.

MAY

In the May primary election, Measure 14-55 passed with about 69 percent of the countywide vote. It failed, however, in Cascade Locks, with 58 percent voting “no.” Hood River County School District’s $57 million capital bond passed with 71 percent of the vote. Mark Reynolds was selected as the Democrat candidate for House District 52, edging Walt Trandum of Sandy.

UPDATE: The City of Cascade Locks continues to consider the Nestlé deal, despite the measure’s passage, citing the will of voters within their precinct. The legal process to allow the direct water exchange at Oxbow Springs — which the plan hinges upon — is still pending at the Oregon Water Resources Department.

A tutu trot raised funds for the family of Lila May Schow. Schow, known as Hood River’s princess, passed away in September 2015 at the age of 5 after a three-year battle with neuroblastoma. She passed away just two months after her princess-themed birthday party in downtown Hood River drew about 600 people and international news coverage, where she captured the hearts of millions.

Laurent Picard, a Hood River City Council member, resigned during a protracted conflict over short-term rental regulations, citing a “severe deadlock” on Council. Due to city charter rules, the council needed four affirmative votes to pass the rental regulations, but two members had been recused.

JUNE

A 16-car Union Pacific train carrying crude oil derailed in Mosier, caught fire and spilled 42,000 gallons of oil.

The fire burned for more than 12 hours. Leaked oil from ruptured tank cars temporarily knocked out the city’s wastewater plant. The accident caused a massive traffic gridlock throughout the Gorge. There were, however, no deaths or injuries. Local elected officials, environmental advocates, and tribal leaders lashed back, calling for a halt on oil trains.

UPDATE: Union Pacific agreed in December to several operational changes, overseen by the Federal Railroad Administration. Oregon Department of Environmental Quality installed test wells and found contaminated soil in July near the derailment site, but no threat to human drinking water. The agency continues to monitor the site for environmental hazards.

Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District decided to table a proposed park in west Hood River and instead pursue improvements to Golden Eagle Park at Hood River Valley High School. The project will improve parking, add mixed used sports courts, and reorient the baseball fields. After the board meeting, longtime Parks Director Lori Stirn announced her resignation, effective in September.

UPDATE: HRVPRD is awaiting notice from Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation that a grant previously destined for Barrett Park can be applied to Golden Eagle, with construction work anticipated in 2017.

Rachel Harry, HRVHS theater arts teacher, wins a Tony Award: Excellence in Theatre Education in the honorable mention category.

See Wednesday’s edition for part two.