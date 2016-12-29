‘Big Lebowski Dude Bowl’ benefits Little Oak Jan. 27

Gather a team of five and dress in your Big Lebowski best for the first-ever Big Lebowski Dude Bowl in support of Little Oak Montessori Jan. 27 at Orchard Lanes, Hood River.

Prizes will be awarded for best team costume, best dude, best Walter, best Maude Lebowski and more. And hey, if you don’t want to dress up, you know, that’s just, like, your opinion man.

Enjoy Double Mountain Beer and One Breath Kombucha. Dude-worthy appetizers by Four and Twenty Blackbirds plus plenty of bar snacks will also be served, along with White Russian Cupcakes by Wildflower Cakes.

Additionally, enjoy screenings of The Big Lebowski, laser light alleys, disco ball, movie-inspired music, raffle giveaways, bowling contests, and Big Lebowski trivia throughout the night.

Take comfort in the fact that the Dude abides and that you are supporting Little Oak Montessori School.

Team donation is $250 and includes five tickets to the three-hour Dude Bowl Party, with one and a half hours of bowling and shoe rental for five people, five drink tickets, appetizers and snacks. Choose a 6 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. lane time. Additional beverages will be available for purchase.

There are only 12 lanes, so get a team together and sign up as soon as possible at littleoakmontessorischoo.schoolauction.net/thedude.