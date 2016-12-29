Entertainment Update for Dec. 31

World’s Finest in town Jan. 6

Portland’s Americana-Jamgrass band “World's Finest” will be in Hood River at the River City Saloon on Friday, Jan. 6. “With a songwriting style rooted in Americana, the band banks on their ability to transcend genres of all kinds. String-centric and bluegrass-inspired compositions seamlessly transition into three-dimensional psytrance, funk, anddub soundscapes, leaving their audience with a full circle experience of emotion and dance.” River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

New Year’s Eve music planner

• New Years Eve with Alonzo Garbonzo, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Solera Brewery. No minors permitted after 7 p.m.

• New Years Eve with the Underwood Jazz Society at the Columbia Gorge Hotel, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

• Willy & Nelson with blues, rock and country at CEBU Lounge Best Western, 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

• Pearl Twilight & the Blue Tones. Amber (Pearl) Nelson plays New Year's Eve at the Lyle Hotel and Restaurant from 8-10 p.m. Early countdown at 9 p.m. to celebrate. She will be joined by George Bentz, Joy Geter, and Mark Daly.

• Rock band Lowlight will energize the dance floor at Everybody’s Brewing. Music at 10:30 p.m. an champagne toast at midnight. Everybody’s Brewing, 151 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.

Karaoke at Thirteen-O-One

Calling all singers: Karaoke at Thirteen-O-One happens every Saturday from 7-11 p.m. with Sharon Olson. Bring any of your CDs and come and enjoy the fun! Thirteen -O-One Steak & Spirits Sports Bar, 1301 Belmont Ave., Hood River; 541-386-1774.

‘Beyond the Block’ at WSVL

The public is invited to view a selection colorful works created by the Gorge fiber artists’ group Beyond the Block: Art Quilters of the Gorge from Jan. 2-28 in the White Salmon Valley Community Library’s Sprint/Baker Gallery.

Pieces included in the exhibit were created in response to the “Zipper Quilt Challenge,” where the fiber artists were challenged to integrate zippers or parts of zippers into the design of a fiber art piece that is 36-inches wide by 24-inches long. The result is a unique collection of fiber art works for the community to enjoy.

The exhibit is available for viewing during regular library hours. For more information on this and other library exhibits, programs, resources and services call the library at 509-493-1132 or visit the Fort Vancouver Regional Library website at www.fvrl.org.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.