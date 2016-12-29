‘The Hero’s Journey’ at Columbia Center for Arts

Columbia Center for the Arts’ first exhibition of 2017 is “Men’s Art: The Hero’s Journey,” running Jan. 6-29. This juried show explores the hero’s journey through the eyes of male artists for the region in a variety of artistic forms.

The show is curated by Chas Martin; artists are Brandin Barón, Justice Duncan, Bud Egger, Charles Funk, Beau Gordon, Dirk Gundam, Cuauhtémoc Kish, Tien-chu Loh, Tim Moore, Jeffrey Olson, Neal Philpott, Rodney Stuart, Leon Trice, Rick Wheeler, Dave Swann, Les Lively and Tom Gail.

In the Nook Gallery, Lyle school students display their artistic response to the oral histories and mythologies of local heroes, sponsored by Middle Mountain Tax Service and Waucoma Bookstore.