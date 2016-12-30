Interesting People Series: Nepali trek guide speaks Jan. 5 at Mt. Hood Town Hall

Chandra Man Bajyoo, a 43-year-old Nepali guide who has done more than 100 treks in the Himalayas, will speak about his experiences at the Mt. Hood Town Hall on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. This is the first in a series of “Interesting People” talks at the community center, located at 6575 Hwy. 35 in the upper Hood River valley. Several Hood River area residents have trekked with Bajyoo.

Bajyoo was born and raised in Sindhuli, a remote village in southeast Nepal ,about 200 miles from Kathmandu. His parents farmed a small piece of land that barely provided enough food for the family. The schooling in his hometown ended at 10th grade.

“I, along with one of my elder brothers, went to a school which was two hours of walking distance across a river,” he said. “I wouldn’t go to school if I didn’t have my elder brother with me. There was not any suspension bridge to cross the river. In the monsoon season, I used to be with my clothes wet while going to school.

“I have experienced several dreadful mishaps while crossing that river on the way to school,” he said.

He later moved to Kathmandu to find work and continue studying. In Kathmandu, he first worked as a construction laborer, then a woolen carpet weaver, then as a porter on mountain treks.

Beginning his trekking work in 1997 as a porter, after a few years Bajyoo moved up to a “guide cum porter” job. When the Maoist insurgency began in Nepal shortly thereafter, the tourism industry collapsed and it was impossible to make a living as a trekking guide. So in 2001, Chandra followed many Nepali youths to the Arabian Gulf for work.

In Dubai, he worked at a gas station for five years. Peace was restored in Nepal in 2006 and Bajyoo returned to Kathmandu to continue his trekking work.

The trekking business again collapsed in the spring of 2015 because of the terrible earthquake that hit Nepal.

The earthquake was a nightmare for him and his family.

“We slept under the tarp in a vacant lot for two weeks after the quake. The aftershocks kept hitting in regular intervals. We were so scared to go into our house. The government assigned the technical teams to inspect the cracked houses.

“Once they declared our house safe, we again started sleeping in the house,” he said. “But when big aftershocks happened we rushed out even in the mid night.”

To aid his guiding, Bajyoo speaks a number of languages.

“I speak ‘Tamang,’ which is my mother tongue,” Bajyoo said. “I belong to the Tamang community, which is one of over 100 ethnic groups in Nepal. I learned to speak Nepali, which is the official language in Nepal, after I started going to school. I learned to write the English alphabet and very basic English beginning in the fourth grade. I improved my English working in trekking talking with my English-speaking clients. I consider my English is just okay for my profession. I speak Hindi and Urdu, which are much influential languages in Asian sub-continent. I speak a little Arabic, which I learned when I later worked in Dubai.”

Bajyoo can be contacted via email at cmtamang@ yahoo.com. He is also affiliated with the website independent-trekkingguide-nepal. com, which provides detailed information on trekking in Nepal.