Paint-out Jan. 21 features ‘Heart & Soul’

Calling all community members who love to make art — all levels of artistic ability welcome. Columbia Center for the Arts will be hosting a community paint-out in their studio/classroom at the center on Saturday, Jan. 21, and folks are welcome to drop in between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Artist and instructor Charlene Rivers will be working with community members to paint 6-inch by 6-inch heart paintings on canvas to be included in the center’s February art exhibition, “Heart and Soul.”

A total of 100 heart paintings will be on display in the Nook Gallery during February, and will be on sale as part of a fundraiser for the center. Kids, adults, and kids at heart of all ages are invited to come down and paint a heart — participants are encouraged to bring the whole family.

•

Located in downtown Hood River, the mission of the Columbia Center for the Arts is to “cultivate the arts in the Columbia River Gorge by providing experiences that touch the heart, challenge the intellect, and spark conversation.”

The center supports a community that values, supports and participates in the arts, and strives to serve all populations throughout the five county Mid-Columbia region, from Cascade Locks to Moro, and from White Salmon to Parkdale.