Sweet Adelines offer singing Valentines

Surprise a coworker, parent, loved one and others with the gift of a live Singing Valentine delivered on your behalf this Valentine’s Day.
A quartet from the Sweet Adelines will show up with a single rose (or more) in a vase and sing two love songs. Quartets (male and female) will personally deliver Singing Valentines throughout the Mid-Columbia on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The event is a fundraiser for Harmony of the Gorge Chorus (Sweet Adelines) and its new men’s chorus, Columbia Gorge Chorus.
For more information, visit harmonyofthegorge.com or visit its Facebook page.
