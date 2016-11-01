Death notices for Nov. 2:

Julio Hernandez
Julio M. Hernandez, age 66, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local hospital on Oct. 27, 2016. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.
Phillup Webb
Phillup Webb, age 36, a resident of Milk, Ore., passed away Oct. 27, 2016, in Gilliam County. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.
Larry Shimp
Larry Browning Shimp, age 80, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local care facility on Oct. 28, 2016. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.
