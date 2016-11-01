Service announcements for Nov. 2: Florine Carpenter and Vivian Paul

Florine Carpenter

Florine Carpenter of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Oct. 17, 2016, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center surrounded by family. Florine was born March 15, 1929, and was 87 years of age at the time of her passing.

Memorial services are planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at The Dalles Foursquare Church, 2500 Old Dufur Road, The Dalles. Florine was laid to rest at the I.O.O.F Three Mile Cemetery on Oct. 21. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.

Vivian Paul

Vivian Renee (Fitch Brown) Paul of Hood River, Ore., passed away on Oct. 10, 2016. She was 85. She went to be with the Lord, freeing her from her progress through dementia.

A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Hood River CMA Church, 2650 Montello Ave., where she was a member. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Columbia Gorge Young Life, P.O. Box 1186, Hood River, OR 97031. Visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family or to read her life story.