District seeks public input on school bond project designs

On Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. the Hood River County School District will hold the first of several community open houses at Wy’east Middle School to talk about the design, layout, and function of the new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) addition.

The purpose of this event and future meetings is to gather community and staff input and to share information about the overall bond project process.

On Nov. 15 and 17, between 3-7 p.m. on both dates, interested community and staff members will have the opportunity to learn about preconstruction activities at May Street Elementary and to provide input toward the design of the new school to be constructed at the same location.

The open house events at both schools are an open invitation to meet with the architects and project management team, to ask questions about timelines, budgets and community impacts, and to share your opinions about the future of our schools.

More information regarding the District’s 2016 Bond Projects, including general schedule, organization, and project scope, can be found on the District’s website at www.hoodriver.k12. or.us/Page/7906.

For details, contact Superintendent Dan Goldman at 541-387-5014.