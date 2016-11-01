Entertainment Update for Nov. 2

‘Art of Movement’ returns Nov. 5

The popular dance event the Art of Movement will be at the Columbia Center for the Arts on Saturday, November 5, with matinee and evening performances (4 p.m. and 7 p.m.). This dynamic event is a showcase of different genres of movement, and presents multiple dance forms including: Ballet, Modern, and Jazz Hip Hop by Columbia Gorge Dance Academy, Salsa, Lindy Hop Swing, and West African Fusion by Afro.Latin.Swing, Bellydance by Scarlet Thistle Studio, Zumba by Zumba in the Hood and Indie Dance by TriptheDark

In addition to showcasing the talents of local youth and adult dance companies, this year CCA is excited to also feature TriptheDark: a local Portland indie dance company that ambitiously creates large and small-scale productions based on themes or made-up stories for which the recipe is “4 parts passion, 2 parts creativity, 3 parts collaboration, 5 parts amazing cast, 3 parts organization, and 6 parts other (might include luck, weather, inspiration, that one song I heard the other day).” This year, TriptheDark will perform their Twin Peaks parts I & II at the art center’s Art of Movement event.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for students/seniors (62 and over), $10 for children under 10 years old; suitable for all audiences.

Kay Floria at White Buffalo

Kay Floria & Randy Bell at The White Buffalo, Thursday Nov. 3, 6-8 p.m.

"Kay Floria on keyboard and vocals and Randy Bell on cajon play an eclectic mix of blues, jazz, boogie woogie and soulful ballads. Kay's vocal style is reminiscent of women blues and jazz artists of the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s, covering artists as diverse as Ella Fitzgerald, Katie Webster and Bessie Smith, as well as her own original tunes."

White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Eddie Corduroy at Moth

Eddie Corduroy and the Lighters will be playing at the Moth Lounge on Saturday, Nov. 5, starting at 8 p.m. The band will be bringing their own brand of original and classic blues tunes to dance the night away. The Moth Lounge, 105 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-7600.

‘Rivers of Oregon’ Nov. 16

Visit the Hood River Library on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. to join award winning author and photographer Tim Palmer while he presents a slide show based on his stunning new book, “Rivers of Oregon.” With spectacular photos from all across the state, Palmer will take you on a river tour that will change the way you think about water flowing across our land.

“Showcasing the beauty, the life, and the magic of Oregon's remarkable array of waterways, this photo book by award-winning photographer Tim Palmer captures the intrinsic qualities of the state's rivers with exquisite images and an illuminating text.” This program is free and open to the public.

November exhibit at WS library

The public is invited to view works by artist Myrna Anderson during November in the White Salmon Valley Community Library’s Sprint/Baker Gallery. The exhibit includes colorful works in watercolor, acrylic and mixed media. The exhibit is available for viewing during regular library hours.

Anderson gained her love of art as a young child growing up in Maine spending time observing nature.

