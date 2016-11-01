High school sports: playoff update

Girls soccer matched up with Hillsboro Tuesday

No. 8 HRV (11-3, 6-0 Columbia River Conference) and No. 9 Hillsboro (11-3-1, 4-2-1 Northwest Oregon Conference) were scheduled to face each other in a first-round OSAA 5A state tournament playoff game Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Henderson Community Stadium (results not available at press time). Hillsboro and HRV met early in the season Sept. 6, and the Spartans got the better of HRV, defeating the Eagles 4-2 in Hillsboro. The Spartans advanced to the tournament after defeating The Dalles 6-0 in a play-in game Saturday in Hillsboro. HRV enters the match with the second-best offense in 5A (64 goals allowed, behind Summit’s 70) and the 11th-best defense (19 goals allowed). Hillsboro has allowed the same number of goals and has scored 50 this season (tied for fifth). Winner of that game will either play No. 16 Hermiston or No. 1 La Salle in a quarterfinal game Nov. 5.

Boys soccer to play Rex Putnam Wednesday night

No. 1 HRV (12-0-2, 6-0 CRC) faces off against No. 16 Rex Putnam (5-8-2, 2-3-2 NOC) Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Henderson Community Stadium. Putnam advanced after defeating Bend 2-1 in a play-in game Saturday. Putnam and HRV did not meet in the regular season, but have shared opponents in Hillsboro, Woodburn, Wilsonville, La Salle, and Hermiston. Putnam lost to all of those opponents, while HRV beat those teams — the exception being draws with La Salle and Woodburn. HRV enters the tournament ranked fourth in 5A on offense (55 goals scored) and defense (11 goals allowed). Putnam is ranked 17th on offense (21 goals scored) and tied for 20th on defense (29 goals allowed). Winner of this contest advances to the quarterfinals Nov. 5 to face either No. 9 La Salle or No. 8 Springfield.

Girls water polo up against South Albany in playoff game

The HRV girls water polo team, recently named the Mt. Hood Conference champions, enters the 5A playoffs as the top seed and will play against No. 8 South Albany Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at the Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis. South Albany and HRV have not met this season. Winner of that contest will head to the 5A state tournament to face either Bend or Sandy in a semifinal game at the same location Nov. 11 at 12:10 p.m. The Eagles finished up their season last week with a 17-3 loss to 6A West Albany in a non-league, pre-playoff, tune-up game for HRV.

Boys water polo faces Ashland in opening round

No. 5 HRV will play No. 4 Ashland Thursday at 6:20 p.m. in the same location as the girls. Also like the girls, the boys have not faced their play-in opponent yet this season. Winner heads to a semifinal matchup with either Parkrose, Bend, or Ridgeview (Parkrose’s opponent had not been listed at press time) Nov. 11 at 2:30 p.m. The Eagles ended the regular season last week with road losses to 6A Reynolds (13-9) and Parkrose (13-4) — the latter of whom Head Coach Dave Robinson referred to as the “projected state champs.”

Volleyball to play Marist Catholic Friday

HRV volleyball will play top-ranked Marist Catholic in the first round of the OSAA 5A state tournament Friday. Check this edition’s volleyball story that starts on A7 for more information.

Cross country teams head to championship meet

While not a playoff game (because cross country does not have that, of course), the HRV cross country teams will head to the 5A championship meet at Lane County Community College in Eugene this Saturday. The girls race starts at 1:15 p.m. and the boys start at 1:50.

Horizon soccer team defeats Damascus in 1A third-place game

The Horizon soccer team’s season came to an end Friday with a 3-0 shutout of Damascus Christian in the 1A tournament’s third-place game. Junior midfielder/defender Andy Hung scored two goals in the contest, including the game-winner, which came in the 20th minute off a rebound on an initial shot by senior striker Quinn Roetcisoender, who scored the other goal for Horizon. Senior Ian Walker got the clean sheet in net for the Hawks. In addition to Roetcisoender and Walker, it was also the final game for seniors Ethan Evans (captain), Sam Schneider, Luke Holste (captain), and William Decker.