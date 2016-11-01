Kegler's Corner: Ron Ward rolls

Team of the Week (most pins over average & handicap series): Ron Ward: +156, 807 Rod Pratt: +119, 719 Lynn Spellman: +119, 776 Zach Mohun: +109, 760 Sue Spellman: +105, 705 3,767 total pins (scratch series plus handicap)

A diverse five-some starred in last week’s league bowling action at Hood River’s sporty Orchard Lanes. If you see Ron Ward and he’s sporting a big ear-to-ear Cheshire cat grin, this is why: For the second week in a row, Ron makes our elite team of the week and this time he’s No.1 in town after posting an impressive scratch 268 game and 651 series in the high-powered Wednesday night Fraternal League. He’s got to be the happiest man in town, because he out-bowled everybody in league last week, finishing up that three-game session a whopping 156 pins over his average. How do you like our new lanes now, Ron?

Rod Pratt and Lynn Spellman also found that elusive pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, as both completed their league sessions 119 pins over average. Rod notched a nifty scratch 671 set in the Thursday afternoon HR County league and the fiery Mr. Spellman stacked up a ton of sticks in the Fraternal, tossing a pro-like scratch 728 series that was highlighted by a huge eleven strike 280 game. With only three weeks to go in the first round of the Fraternal, Lynn’s considerable 10-pin talents have once again been key to boosting his team into second place — just three points out of first. The indomitable Mr. Spellman sure has a knack for the spotlight as this is already his third trip on the team of the week this season — the most by anybody in town.



Zach Mohun is also on a roll as he makes the big five again for the second week in a row, racking up some nice numbers in the Monday night Industrial League. The intimidating Mr. Mohun was 109 pins over his average in the session. There’s also only three weeks to go in the first round of the Industrial and Zach’s team, the Hood River Supply quintet, is now in first place thanks to his 10-pin exploits and skilled teammate, Mark Chabotte. Currently, it’s a three-team race in the Industrial between Supply, Jugadores, and Randy’s Painting.

Finally, how about this: Sue Spellman earns the anchor slot on our fab five this week, because she simply pummeled the stuffing out of the pins in the Thursday afternoon senior Lads and Lassies League, rolling beautiful scratch 221 and 212 games. Sue ended up 105 pins over her average for the outing, joining her husband in the limelight, proving once again that bowling is terrific family entertainment! Good bowling, everybody.

League Reports (high scratch scores):



Monday evening Industrial League: Mark Chabotte: 621 series; Randy Nieto: 234 game.



Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers League: Nancy Asai: 213 game and 578 series.

Tuesday Nite Mixed League: Josh Worth: 276 game and 643 series; Mary Finley: 246 game and 602 series; Jeremy Bloom: 253 game; Roger Montavon: 237 game; Jennifer Bloom: 224 game; Nancy Asai: 224 game.

Wednesday afternoon senior Colts and Fillies League: Lynn Spellman: 226, 209 games and 612 series; Janet Harrington: 500 series; John Miller: 229 game; Ron Baumsteiger: 213 game; Lyle Sayler: 202 game; Mick Sherrell: 202 game; Jim Bull: 201 game; Quinton Cox: 200 game; Esther Yarnell: 180 game.

Wednesday evening Fraternal League: Patrick Olson: 279 game and 745 series; Lynn Spellman: 280 game and 728 series; Jeff Miller: 262, 235 games and 701 series; Josh Worth: 245 game and 680 series; Matt Hodges: 236 game and 658 series; Ron Ward : 268 game and 651 series; Roger Montavon: 235 game and 651 series; Bernie Keys: 228 game and 585 series; Keith Hay: 252 game; Levi Phelps: 243 game; Stan Pratnicki: 240 game.

Thursday afternoon senior Lads and Lassies League: Sue Spellman: 221, 212 games and 579 series; Jim Block : 224 game and 572 series; Kim McCartney: 202 game.

Thursday afternoon Hood River County League: Rod Pratt: 241, 222, 215, 208 games and 671 series; Joyce Wilson: 509 series; Paul Dethman: 223 game; Nina Kruckenberg: 197 game.