Meet the Family: 'Catch Me If You Can'

“Catch Me If You Can” continues its run at Hood River Valley High School’s Bowe Theater this weekend, with shows beginning at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4-5, and 2 p.m. Nov. 6. Above, Frank Jr. (Sean Gray) leads grace for fiancé Brenda (JoJo Summersette) and her parents Carol (Ann Marie Goodman, far left) and Roger (Nathan Daniel, far right), with hilarious results. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and seniors, available at the door or at Waucoma Bookstore (performances are expected to sell out and advance purchases are recommended). The musical is under the direction of Rachel Harry and musical direction by Dan Kenealy. The show is rated PG for light language.