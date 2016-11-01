Opportunity Connections makes plans to sell Thomsen Rd. site

The Board of Directors for Opportunity Connections, Inc. (formerly Columbia Gorge Center) has voted to sell its property, which includes three large buildings, at 2940 Thomsen Road, in the Hood River valley. The organization will continue to serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities as it has since 1967.

Rita Rathkey, executive director, explained the decision as an acknowledgement of the changes of services within the field of disabilities. “The improvement in our methods of supporting people within their own community has led the organization to establishing services at a location that is more central to the community,” she said.

Over the last two years, the board has approved the discontinuation of the sheltered work shop model while continuing the janitorial crews which Opportunity Connections maintains in both Hood River and The Dalles. Instead of providing jobs in the work shop, staff for Opportunity Connections assist people with disabilities in obtaining and maintaining jobs within the community.



Opportunity Connections does continue to provide day support programs, an art program, and supports people in their residential programs. Opportunity Connections employs 45 staff in the support of people with disabilities, in addition to 16 employees in janitorial services (at least 75 percent of these people have a disability) and four administrative staff.

The organization is committed to serving people in the community, whether it is enjoying the local shopping, working in the local economy, or just enjoying a local parade. “People in general enjoy being in their community, contributing through their work, earning a paycheck, and enjoying the social scene,” said Katie Maple, services director.

For more information call 541-386-3520.

