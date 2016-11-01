Realtor Association elects new leadership for 2017

The Mid-Columbia Association of Realtors have recently elected their leadership for 2017, as voted by members at the Oct. 19 at the monthly meeting, held at The Dalles Readiness Center. The decision will be made official at the installation banquet conducted Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. in The Dalles at the Riverenza Café. Newly elected and installed officers will be:

President-elect, April Moore; Directors, Karen Andazola and Chelsea Laswell; Washington State Director, Sandy Dean; Oregon State Director, Julie Gilbert.

They will join standing Board of Directors Carol Annala, Jill Guenther, Heather Wright, Elise Byers, and Jeremy Denny (Washington State director). Elizabeth Turner will become president and Nan Wimmers will become past president.

Members standing down are Jeremy Denny, past president, and directors Alison Nunamaker and Becky Schertenleib.