Sheriff Log, Oct. 16 to 29

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Oct. 18 — Tucker Road, 900 block — Deputy took possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Oct. 17 — Starvation Creek Trailhead — Criminal mischief reported.

Oct. 20 — N.W. Hassalo Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Criminal mischief reported.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Oct. 21 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Parkdale resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Oct. 23 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Oct. 23 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and lodged at NORCOR.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Oct. 24 — Dock Road, 2600 block— Fraudulent use of a credit card reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Oct. 17 — Neal Creek Road, 3900 block —Hit and run damage to a vehicle reported.

Oct. 19 — Cascade Locks — Deputies cited and released a commercial motor vehicle for failing to stop and weigh.

Oct. 22 — Baseline ad Cooper Spur Road — Deputies dispatched to a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash. One driver was cited for driving uninsured.

Oct. 23 — Cascade Locks — Hit and run reported either in Cascade Locks or Troutdale.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Oct. 17 — Hood River — Female arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Oct. 20 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Male arrested on warrants and lodged at NORCOR.

Oct. 23 — AGA Road, 3300 block — Male arrested on an active arrest warrant.

Oct. 26 — Stricker Road — Protection order violation reported.

Oct. 26 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Male arrested for two counts of protection order violation, resisting arrest and escape II. He was apprehended and lodged at NORCOR.

Oct. 27 — Scott Road, 3600 block — Male arrested for contempt of court and a probation violation. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Oct. 16 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Theft reported.



Oct. 17 — Westcliff Drive, 3600 block — Deputy took a report of a theft that occurred within the City of Hood River.



Oct. 16 — Summitview Drive, 4100 block — theft reported.

Other:

Oct. 17 — N.E. Forest Lane, 900 block, Cascade Locks — Found property reported.

Oct. 18 — Highway 35, 14000 block — Deputies placed a male on a police officer mental hold.

Oct. 24 — Tucker Road, 1400 block — Deputies assisted the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad.

Oct. 20 — State Street, 300 block — Male contacted regarding a custodial interference complaint.

Oct. 20 — Highway 35, 14000 block — Found property reported.

Oct. 22 — Hood River — Deputy assisted the Oregon State Police with a missing/endangered persons locate.