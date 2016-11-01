Soroptimist International announces ‘Extravaganza’

Soroptimist International of Mt. Adams is hosting its 12th annual pre-holiday Artisan Shopping Extravaganza on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn Gorge Room. The event will feature Gorge and Portland area artisans exhibiting holiday gift items of jewelry, metal art, alpaca garments, pottery, glassware, paintings, cards, and more.

“We’re excited to be back for our 12th year and really appreciate the artisans,” Event Coordinator Ginger Swanson said. “Their beautiful items are fantastic and made with such creativity and quality. Each year just keeps growing and getting better. These are all small businesses from the Gorge and Portland with unique products that will fit any budget. The artisans also generously donate 10 percent of their sales, as well as items for a fantastic raffle at the end of the day, to Soroptimist of Mt. Adams. We’re so appreciative of their support of our projects to improve the lives of women and girls. This event has a really festive feel and is a nice way to kick off your holidays.”

Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of Mt. Adams is based in White Salmon. Its service area spans from Stevenson to Dallesport, including Klickitat, Glenwood and Trout Lake.

For more information about the Artisan Extravaganza, contact Swanson at 541-806-5333 or gingers@windermere.com.