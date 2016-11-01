Stafford offers writers workshop Nov. 11

Regional favorite Kim Stafford will offer a writing workshop on Friday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. until noon at Klindt’s Booksellers, downtown The Dalles. Stafford is an author and writing teacher who inspires writers of all levels. This workshop is titled “Local Knowledge Is Advised.” Limited seating is available for this class. Registration is $50 and includes coffee and refreshments to keep writers fueled up. Please call or email the store to register, 541-296-3355 or www.klindtsbooks.com.

Workshop Description: Local Knowledge Is Advised

The writer is a local witness engaged with others to kindle a global conversation. To fight the extinction of essential ideas, we will seek to identify stories, ways of knowing, and endemic facts from our home places. We may then write what Ortega y Gassett called “salvations,” short testimonies to save our local places and our collective chance.

About Stafford:

Stafford has taught since 1979 at Lewis and Clark College, where he is the founding director of the Northwest Writing Institute. He also serves as the literary executor for the estate of his father, William Stafford. He holds a Ph.D. in medieval literature from the University of Oregon, and has worked as an oral historian, letterpress printer, editor, photographer, teacher, and visiting writer in communities and colleges across the country, and in Italy, Scotland, and Bhutan. Stafford has published a dozen books of poetry and prose. He lives in Portland, Ore., with his wife and children.