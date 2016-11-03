Fallen power line closes Brookside Drive

Brookside Drive will be closed between Tucker and Indian Creek Roads for several hours Thursday afternoon, due to a fallen power line.

West Side Fire Department officials said a dump truck hit the line, sometime around 1:50 p.m., which caused a power pole to be knocked down, and another to teeter.

No one was injured.

Neighboring property owners will likely lose power. Electric and internet crews arrived on scene to start fixing the damage at about 2:10 p.m. Hood River County School District Transportation Office has been contacted to arrange possible bus detours due to the road closure.