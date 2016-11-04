Building permits, City, Oct. 016

October 2016, City
C.M. & W.O. Sheppard, Inc., 440 Riverside, commercial mechanical
BMP, LLC, 12 Oak Street, commercial mechanical
Gary Bushman, 105 Oak Street, commercial mechanical
City of Hood River, 1028 Wilson Street, commercial mechanical
ESI Investments, LLC, 1015 12th Street, commercial mechanical
Scott Freeman, 13 Oak Street, commercial structural
Hood River County, 601 State Street, commercial structural
Jeffrey Hammer, 1020 Wasco Street, commercial structural
City of Hood River, 1028 Wilson Street, commercial structural
Hood River County School District, 1011 Eugene Street, commercial structural
DM Stevenson Ranch, 1046 E. Marina Way, commercial structural (x2)
Pacific Park, LLC, 1625 Woods Court, commercial structural
Key Development and Asset Management, Inc., 403 Portway Avenue, commercial structural
Gary Bushman, 105 Oak Street, commercial structural
Cascade Commons, LLC, 2149 Cascade Avenue, commercial structural
Michael and Marcy Freeman, 106 E. Hazel Avenue, residential mechanical
Casey and Megan Back, 119 15th Street, residential mechanical
Legacy Development Group, Inc., 1831 Fourth Street, residential mechanical
Shawn and Kathryn Sunby, 804 10th Street, residential mechanical
Kenneth Francis, 908 Columbia, residential mechanical
Kenneth and Cynthia Ebi, 310 Pacific Avenue, residential mechanical
Deborah Whitting Jaques, 1003 Montello, residential mechanical
Douglas and Margaret Archbald, 816 Pine Street, residential mechanical
Carol Douglass, 821 Columbia, residential mechanical
Adam and Heather McClure, 1008 Wilson Street, residential mechanical
Erin Thompson and Judith Kennedy, 1705 Eugene, residential mechanical
Sarah Gunderson, 1031 Hull Street, residential mechanical
Virginia Thomas, 1712 Montello, residential mechanical
Ada Arens, Tr., 404 Eugene, residential mechanical
Erin Martin-Weeks and Casey Weeks, 715 State, residential mechanical
Adam and Susanne Huxtable, 1605 Sherman, residential mechanical
John and Leslie Mamer, 909 Rocky Road, residential mechanical
Michael and Marcy Freeman, 106 E. Hazel Avenue, residential structural
Casey and Megan Back, 119 15th Street, residential structural
Legacy Development Group, 1831 Fourth Street, residential structural
Shawn and Kathryn Sunby, 804 10th Street, residential structural
Solomon Kamson, 828 Columbia, residential structural
Kenneth Francis, 908 Columbia, residential structural
Andrew Quinn, 2925 Eugene, residential structural
Hood River Supply Association, 1995 12th Street, residential structural
Matthew Sperry and Daphne Johnson, 1536 Columbia, residential structural
