

Building permits, City, Oct. 016

As of Friday, November 4, 2016

October 2016, City

C.M. & W.O. Sheppard, Inc., 440 Riverside, commercial mechanical

BMP, LLC, 12 Oak Street, commercial mechanical

Gary Bushman, 105 Oak Street, commercial mechanical

City of Hood River, 1028 Wilson Street, commercial mechanical

ESI Investments, LLC, 1015 12th Street, commercial mechanical

Scott Freeman, 13 Oak Street, commercial structural

Hood River County, 601 State Street, commercial structural

Jeffrey Hammer, 1020 Wasco Street, commercial structural

City of Hood River, 1028 Wilson Street, commercial structural

Hood River County School District, 1011 Eugene Street, commercial structural

DM Stevenson Ranch, 1046 E. Marina Way, commercial structural (x2)

Pacific Park, LLC, 1625 Woods Court, commercial structural

Key Development and Asset Management, Inc., 403 Portway Avenue, commercial structural

Gary Bushman, 105 Oak Street, commercial structural

Cascade Commons, LLC, 2149 Cascade Avenue, commercial structural

Michael and Marcy Freeman, 106 E. Hazel Avenue, residential mechanical

Casey and Megan Back, 119 15th Street, residential mechanical

Legacy Development Group, Inc., 1831 Fourth Street, residential mechanical

Shawn and Kathryn Sunby, 804 10th Street, residential mechanical

Kenneth Francis, 908 Columbia, residential mechanical

Kenneth and Cynthia Ebi, 310 Pacific Avenue, residential mechanical

Deborah Whitting Jaques, 1003 Montello, residential mechanical

Douglas and Margaret Archbald, 816 Pine Street, residential mechanical

Carol Douglass, 821 Columbia, residential mechanical

Adam and Heather McClure, 1008 Wilson Street, residential mechanical

Erin Thompson and Judith Kennedy, 1705 Eugene, residential mechanical

Sarah Gunderson, 1031 Hull Street, residential mechanical

Virginia Thomas, 1712 Montello, residential mechanical

Ada Arens, Tr., 404 Eugene, residential mechanical

Erin Martin-Weeks and Casey Weeks, 715 State, residential mechanical

Adam and Susanne Huxtable, 1605 Sherman, residential mechanical

John and Leslie Mamer, 909 Rocky Road, residential mechanical

Michael and Marcy Freeman, 106 E. Hazel Avenue, residential structural

Casey and Megan Back, 119 15th Street, residential structural

Legacy Development Group, 1831 Fourth Street, residential structural

Shawn and Kathryn Sunby, 804 10th Street, residential structural

Solomon Kamson, 828 Columbia, residential structural

Kenneth Francis, 908 Columbia, residential structural

Andrew Quinn, 2925 Eugene, residential structural

Hood River Supply Association, 1995 12th Street, residential structural

Matthew Sperry and Daphne Johnson, 1536 Columbia, residential structural

