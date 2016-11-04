Death Notices for Nov. 5: Kathleen Knight and Dean Guess

Kathleen Knight
Kathleen Knight, age 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local hospital on Nov. 2, 2016. Spencer, Libby & Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.
Dean Guess
Dean Brian Guess, age 59, resident of Marysville, Wash., passed away Oct. 27, 2016, at a hospital in Everett, Wash. A Sacred Moment, Everett, is in care of the arrangements.
