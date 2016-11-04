0

Death Notices for Nov. 5: Kathleen Knight and Dean Guess

As of Friday, November 4, 2016

Kathleen Knight

Kathleen Knight, age 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local hospital on Nov. 2, 2016. Spencer, Libby & Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.

Dean Guess

Dean Brian Guess, age 59, resident of Marysville, Wash., passed away Oct. 27, 2016, at a hospital in Everett, Wash. A Sacred Moment, Everett, is in care of the arrangements.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Columbia Gorge
News and Businesses

CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)